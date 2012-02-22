* Rudd resignation seen bringing battle with PM Gillard to a
By James Grubel
CANBERRA, Feb 22 Australian Foreign Minister
Kevin Rudd resigned on Wednesday, saying he could no longer work
with Prime Minister Julia Gillard, igniting a new and bitter
leadership crisis for the struggling minority government.
Gillard's government has sunk in popularity as Gillard and
Rudd, whom she ousted in 2010, have waged a personal feud that
has split their Labor Party and alienated voters.
Labor insiders said that while Rudd was more popular with
voters, Gillard had stronger support within the party and would
easily win a leadership vote, which could come as early as next
week.
They differ little on policy, but the battle -- described by
Rudd as a "soap opera" -- threatens to trigger an early election
and a defeat for Labor's economic reform agenda, including major
mining and climate change legislation.
Senior ministers had in the past week urged Gillard to sack
Rudd due to the leadership speculation and increasing animosity
between the two camps.
"The simple truth is I cannot continue to serve as foreign
minister if I do not have Prime Minister Gillard's support,"
Rudd told a news conference in Washington. "The only honourable
course of action is for me to resign."
Rudd's supporters believe only he can stem haemorrhaging
voter support to opposition leader Tony Abbott and his
conservative coalition, which holds a strong lead in opinion
polls. But a move back to Rudd risks losing the backing of
independents who give the minority Labor government a one-seat
majority.
"I am disappointed that the concerns Mr Rudd has publicly
expressed this evening were never personally raised with me, nor
did he contact me to discuss his resignation prior to his
decision," Gillard said in a brief statement.
Deputy Prime Minister and Treasurer Wayne Swan was more
critical, issuing a scathing attack on Rudd, accusing him of
disloyalty and of undermining the government.
"The party has given Kevin Rudd all the opportunities in the
world and he wasted them with his dysfunctional decision making
and his deeply demeaning attitude towards other people,
including our caucus colleagues," Swan said.
Analysts said a change of leader would cause upheaval in the
caucus, including likely changes in key positions such as
treasurer and defence minister, but have little impact on policy
or the outcome of the election.
"If Rudd were to wrest the leadership, I think we'd be
headed certainly to a 2012 election," Australian National
University Political analyst Norman Abjorensen told Reuters.
"A Rudd government would look very different from a Gillard
government, and would presumably be fairly short lived."
Rudd, who will return at least temporarily to the
backbenches after quitting cabinet, told the news conference he
would return to Australia this week before deciding his future.
"There is one overriding question for my caucus colleagues
and that is who is best placed to defeat Tony Abbott at the next
election," said Rudd, a Mandarin-speaking former diplomat.
"FACELESS MEN"
Opposition to a 40 percent tax on mining profits introduced
by Rudd contributed to his demise as prime minister.
Gillard overthrew him in a party room coup and immediately
cut the tax rate to 30 percent while excluding all but the
country's most profitable iron ore and coal miners.
Abbott has said that if he wins the next election, he will
dump both the planned mining tax and plans to introduce a carbon
price to combat climate change, both due to come into force on
July 1.
The instability was damaging the country and the government
was unworthy of staying in power, he said on Wednesday.
"Kevin Rudd has confirmed two things - that the faceless men
are running the Labor Party and that the instability at the top
of this government is damaging our country," Abbott said in a
statement.
Rudd's backers saying he remains more popular with voters
and would help revive party support ahead of the next election,
due in late 2013.
But he is not as well liked within the Labor Party and he
alienated may colleagues with his imperious style when he was
prime minister.
"The overwhelming support within the parliamentary party is
for the prime minister, is for the government. It is
overwhelming, it always has been," Environment Minister Tony
Burke told Australian television.
Weeks of leadership instability has undermined Labor's
chances of holding power in the state of Queensland at a March
24 poll -- the resource-rich state is also crucial for the
national government's re-election.
"I think the dislike of the current government is quite
deep. It goes beyond the leaders, which is part of their
problem," said John Stirton from pollster AC Nielsen.
"They would get a short-term boost from Rudd, but I don't
think it is going to solve their problems."
