Skin lightening under fire as Indians seek whiter shade of pale
MUMBAI (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Mirror, mirror on the wall - who is the fairest of them all?
LONDON Australia utility back Kurtley Beale was recalled to the squad on Friday for the first time since being fined following a row with former team business manager Di Patston.
The 25-year-old Beale, who has not played for Australia since their loss to South Africa in Cape Town on Sept. 27, was fined A$45,000 after sending an offensive text message to Patston following an argument on a flight to Argentina.
Patston resigned due to stress following the fallout with Beale, who was fined A$3,000 for being disrespectful to the Australian team management. Ewen McKenzie quit as Wallabies coach soon afterwards.
But new coach Michael Cheika has recalled Beale along with back-row forward Jake Schatz, who replaced the injured Scott Higginbotham, for the final two November internationals against Ireland and England.
Australia, who beat Wales 33-28 in Cardiff last weekend, play France at the Stade de France on Saturday.
(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond; CATEGORY-SPORTS)
MUMBAI (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Mirror, mirror on the wall - who is the fairest of them all?
LUCKNOW, India (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Shabana was 18 years old when she was married to a man 15 years her senior in Uttar Pradesh. It wasn't long before he began beating her.