Skin lightening under fire as Indians seek whiter shade of pale
MUMBAI (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Mirror, mirror on the wall - who is the fairest of them all?
PARIS Australia coach Michael Cheika on Thursday completed his side by naming his replacements for their clash with France at Stade de France on Saturday:
Australia: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Christian Lealiifano, 11-Joe Tomane, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Ben McCalman, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Sean McMahon, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-James Horwill, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Saia Faingaa, 1-James Slipper
Replacements: 16-James Hanson, 17-Benn Robinson, 18-Ben Alexander, 19-Will Skelton, 20-Matt Hodgson, 21-Will Genia, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Rob Horne
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury; CATEGORY-SPORTS)
MUMBAI (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Mirror, mirror on the wall - who is the fairest of them all?
LUCKNOW, India (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Shabana was 18 years old when she was married to a man 15 years her senior in Uttar Pradesh. It wasn't long before he began beating her.