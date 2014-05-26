SYDNEY May 26 Australian private equity firm
Pacific Equity Partners said on Monday it had offered to buy
risk management and standards compliance business SAI Global Ltd
for up to A$1.1 billion ($1 billion) and take it
private.
SAI said it was considering the offer and also that it had
terminated Chief Executive Officer Stephen Porges's employment
because of "fundamental differences of opinion between him and
the board".
SAI shares jumped 18 percent to a record high of A$5.06 by
0120 GMT, although that was short of PEP's offer of between
A$5.10 and A$5.25.
($1 = 1.0821 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)