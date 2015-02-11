SYDNEY Feb 12 Santos Ltd will write
off A$1.6 billion ($1.24 billion) in asset impairments from its
full-year financial results after the recent steep fall in oil
prices, the oil and gas company said on Thursday.
"This is a reflection of the current oil price environment.
The non-cash impairment charges are not expected to impact
Santos' investment grade credit rating or debt facilities,"
Andrew Seaton, Santos chief financial officer, said in a
statement.
Santos stock dropped more than 4 percent in early trading to
A$7.39 - less than half its August 2014 peak.
Santos will publish its 2014 financial results on February
20.
Santos said that in assessing the value of its assets, it
used a future oil price of US$90 a barrel from 2019 and an
Australian dollar/U.S. dollar exchange rate of 80 U.S. cents per
A$1.00.
($1 = 1.2953 Australian dollars)
