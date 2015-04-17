By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, April 17 Embattled Australian satellite
firm NewSat was placed in administration on Friday,
just weeks after a major lender withdrew support for a planned
$650-million satellite launch, throwing its viability into
doubt.
Funding for the launch of Australia's only privately owned
commercial satellite was suspended last year after financial
irregularities were uncovered and Melbourne-based NewSat needed
waivers from its backers to get new loan instalments.
But a key lender, Europe's COFACE Lender Group, pulled out
of the deal this month, raising fresh questions about the
company's fiscal viability.
Insolvency firm McGrath Nichol has taken control of the
company and its assets, it said in a statement, and a temporary
restraining order and preliminary injunction have been issued
against the firm.
"The receivers' immediate priority is to take control of the
assets of NewSat, urgently assess its financial position and
progress the capital raising activities recently commenced by
the company," said McGrath Nichol partner Jason Preston.
"In the interim, the operations of NewSat will continue on a
business-as-usual basis."
The move calls into question the launch of Australia's only
privately owned commercial satellite, Jabiru-1, which could be a
blow for the U.S. Export Import Bank, the other primary lender
funding the Lockheed Martin-built satellite.
Ex-Im Bank is fighting for survival over criticism that the
80-year-old institution, which has recently invested heavily in
satellites, favours corporate giants over small businesses.
A funding shortfall had stopped NewSat from paying its
launch provider, France's Arianespace, which in turn issued the
Australian communications firm a termination notice with a
30-day deadline.
Although Lockheed has not stopped building Jabiru-1, NewSat
said this month that the funding issues could lead the U.S.
aerospace giant to terminate its satellite manufacturing
agreement, resulting in the project's collapse.
