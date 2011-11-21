SYDNEY Nov 21 Australian banks are unlikely to enjoy any great reduction in funding costs from the launch of covered bonds, says a top central banker who sees it rather as a method to reach safety conscious investors abroad.

In a speech to a securitisation conference, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Guy Debelle also said that a general trend to more secured issuance by banks, particularly in Europe, was unsustainable.

Australia's major banks have only just begun to issue covered bonds, a form of borrowing preferred by some investors as they rank ahead of depositors for a claim on the banks' assets.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac last week became me the first local institutions to launch covered bonds in the U.S. market.

The four majors aim to raise around A$20 billion to A$25 billion annually from covered bonds, which they hoped would be much cheaper than unsecured financing.

Debelle, however, said any cost reduction would likely be offset in part by a demand for greater compensation from unsecured creditors.

"So I see the role of covered bonds as primarily broadening the potential investor base rather than a means of reducing overall funding costs for banks," said Debelle, who heads the central bank's financial markets unit.

He expected covered bonds would likely be primarily an offshore funding source for Australian banks with the domestic investor base more comfortable with mortgage-backed securities.

More generally, Debelle said the current preference by some investors for secured bank debt was all about putting themselves at the front of the creditor queue were a bank to run into trouble.

"But ultimately, everyone can't be at the front of the queue," he said. "I don't see this trend towards predominantly secured issuance as being sustainable."

"In due course, investors in bank paper might again come to the realisation that there is not as stark a difference between secured and unsecured issuance, as current pricing would suggest," Debelle said. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)