SYDNEY Dec 24 Australian counter-terrorism
police said on Wednesday they arrested two men in Sydney, eight
days after a 16-hour siege in a central city cafe ended with the
deaths of two hostages and a gunman with radical Islamist
sympathies.
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Tuesday that
security officials had intercepted a heightened level of
"terrorist chatter" in the aftermath of the Sydney cafe siege,
but there were no specific threats of attacks.
A 20-year-old man was charged with being in possession of
documents designed to facilitate a terrorist attack and a
21-year-old was charged with breaching a control order, police
said.
The documents had mentioned potential government targets but
were not directed at the prime minister, Australian Federal
Police Deputy Commissioner Michael Phelan told a media
conference in Sydney.
Australia, a staunch ally of the United States and its
action against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, is on high
alert for attacks by sympathizers of the radical group and from
home-grown militants returning from fighting in the Middle East.
Police said they had now arrested and charged 11 people with
terrorism-related offences since launching massive raids in
Sydney and Brisbane in September, soon after raising the terror
threat to "high" for the first time.
The most recent arrests came after the monitoring of a group
of 15 to 20 people who police believed were actively supporting
Islamic State through funding, sending fighters and planning
attacks.
"Certainly their ideology is linked to Islamic State
overseas," Phelan said.
Man Haron Monis, a self-styled sheikh who was facing
numerous charges for violent crimes, held hostages at gunpoint
at the Lindt Chocolate Cafe in Martin Place, a central Sydney
shopping and office precinct, from mid-morning on Monday last
week.
Two hostages, cafe manager Tori Johnson and lawyer Katrina
Dawson, were killed along with Monis when police stormed the
cafe. An official investigation into the final moments of the
siege and the deaths of all three is underway.
