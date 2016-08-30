SYDNEY A second British backpacker died on Tuesday a week after he was stabbed trying to protect a fellow traveller during an attack at a hostel in northern Australia, police said.

A 21-year-old woman, Mia Ayliffe-Chung, was killed last Tuesday when she was attacked by a 29-year-old Frenchman who shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) as he stabbed her at the hostel in Townsville in the state of Queensland.

Thomas Jackson, 30, was stabbed in the face, head and body while trying to protect Ayliffe-Chung.

Queensland police said they would charge the Frenchman with two counts of murder.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Nick Macfie)