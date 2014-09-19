* Intelligence "chatter" points to attack on Parliament
* PM Abbott says beheading attack could have come "within
days"
* Opposition warns against alienating Australian Muslims
* U.S. Secretary of State condemns "extravaganza of
brutality"
* Chatter came from Iraq and Syria to supporters in
Australia
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, Sept 19 Intelligence "chatter" has
revealed that militants plan to attack Australian politicians
and government buildings, the prime minister said on Friday, a
day after hundreds of police carried out a sweeping
counter-terrorism operation.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott said he had ordered security
boosted at Parliament House in Canberra, amid mounting concerns
over the possibility of attacks by Australians radicalised in
Iraq or Syria.
More than 800 police were involved in the security operation
in Sydney and Brisbane on Thursday, which authorities said had
thwarted a plot by militants linked to the Islamic State group
to behead a random member of the public.
"There are close links between Australians fighting with
ISIL in Syria and Iraq, and networks of support back here in
Australia," Abbott told reporters, referring to the group
otherwise known as Islamic State that has seized large stretches
of territory in Syria and Iraq.
"The chatter involving Parliament House was chatter between
Australians in Syria and Iraq and their supporters here in
Australia."
"I'm not aware that specific individuals have been named as
part of this chatter, but certainly government, government
people and Parliament have been referred to as part of this
chatter," he said.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday called the
foiled plot an "extravaganza of brutality", and said it was
evidence of the radical group's ability to attack targets
outside the Middle East.
Australia is concerned over the number of its citizens
believed to be fighting overseas with militant groups, including
a suicide bomber who killed three people in Baghdad in July and
two men shown in images on social media holding the severed
heads of Syrian soldiers.
Abbott said at least 100 Australians are in the Middle East
either fighting with or supporting Islamic State or other
militant groups, a number that he said has been increasing in
recent months.
At least 20 are believed to have returned to Australia and
pose a security risk, and last week the national security agency
for the first time raised its four-tier threat level to "high".
Highlighting the risk of homegrown militants returning from
the Middle East, Abbott pledged on Sunday to send a 600-strong
force as well as strike aircraft to join a U.S.-led coalition
fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq.
ATTACKS COULD HAVE BEEN WITHIN DAYS
Police said the Thursday raids were focused in western
Sydney and the Queensland state capital of Brisbane, where two
men were arrested on terrorism-related charges last week.
Authorities said that 15 people were detained during the
operation, which involved heavily armed state and federal police
officers swooping in on at least 25 properties in a highly
coordinated pre-dawn raid spanning two states.
Sydney man Omarjan Azari, 22, has been charged with
conspiracy to commit a terrorist act and will remain in custody
until a hearing in November, authorities said.
A second 24-year-old Sydney man was charged late on Thursday
with possessing ammunition without a licence and unauthorised
possession of a prohibited weapon. He has been released on bail.
"The advice of our police and security agencies was that
attacks of this nature could take place within days," Abbott
said, explaining the scope and speed of the raids.
Federal Police Acting Commissioner Andrew Colvin said that
warrants continued to be issued in connection with the raids,
and that police were now searching the "extraordinarily large"
amount of material seized in the operation for evidence.
Both he and Abbott, however, declined to confirm how many
people detained during the raids had been released, or under
what legal authority they were being held if no charges had been
laid against them.
"A number of people are still being detained, but I'm not in
a position where I can confirm under what legislation or
provisions they're being detained," Colvin told reporters.
About half of Australia's population of roughly 500,000
Muslims lives in Sydney, with the majority in the western
suburbs where the raids occurred.
Several hundred people protested late on Thursday against
the raids in Sydney's largely Muslim Lakemba neighbourhood,
where they expressed anger that the raids, and new security laws
aimed at targeting extremists, were unfairly focused on Muslims.
Senator Christine Milne, the leader of the opposition Greens
Party, warned about the risk of alienating and perhaps
radicalising elements of the Muslim population.
"The best way of keeping Australia safe is for the community
to come together at a time like this," she said at a media
conference.
"To make sure that we're not having people feeling like
they're being marginalised. Like they're being rejected. Like
they're being condemned because of the religion they believe
in."
