SYDNEY Dec 15 Hostages were being held inside a
central Sydney cafe where a black flag with white Arabic writing
could be seen in the window, local television showed on Monday,
raising fears of an attack linked to Islamic militants.
Australia, which is backing the United States and its
escalating action against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, is on
high alert for attacks by radicalised Muslims or by home-grown
fighters returning from fighting in the Middle East.
Part of Martin Place, home to the Reserve Bank of Australia,
commercial banks and close to the New South Wales (NSW) state
parliament, was closed off by armed police.
Live television footage showed patrons inside a cafe
standing with their hands pressed against the windows. A black
and white flag similar to those used by Islamic State militants
in Iraq and Syria was also visible.
NSW Police tweeted: "A police operation is underway in
Martin Place, Sydney's CBD. People are advised to avoid the
area."
Dozens of police including a SWAT team were setting up and a
couple of hundred people were being held back by cordons.
Trains and buses were stopped and roads were blocked in the
area, with train operators saying there had been a bomb threat
at Martin Place.
