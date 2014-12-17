* Security laws, bail system under scrutiny after cafe siege
* Hostage-taker Monis was not on watch lists - PM
* State's criminal justice system underfunded - lawyer
* Iran says it warned Australian government about Monis
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, Dec 17 Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott on Wednesday ordered a sweeping investigation into a
deadly hostage siege after tough new security laws and the
courts failed to stop a convicted felon from walking into a
Sydney cafe with a concealed shotgun.
Three people were killed, including hostage-taker Man Haron
Monis, when police stormed the cafe early on Tuesday morning to
free terrified hostages held at gunpoint for 16 hours. Police
are investigating whether the two captives were killed by Monis
or died in crossfire.
Monis, a self-styled sheikh who received political asylum
from Iran in 2001, was well known to Australian authorities,
having been charged as an accessory to murder and with dozens of
counts of sexual and indecent assault. He had been free on bail.
Australia passed sweeping security laws in October aimed at
stopping people from becoming radicalised and going to fight in
conflicts such as those in Iraq and Syria, where scores of
Australians have joined militant groups, as well as preventing
attacks at home.
Despite the new powers, Abbott said Monis was not on any
security watch list and managed to walk undetected into the
Lindt Chocolate Cafe with a legally obtained shotgun on a busy
workday morning. New South Wales (NSW) state police later
contradicted Abbott's assertion, telling Reuters in a statement
there was no record of Monis having a gun licence.
Monis was convicted in 2012 of sending hate mail to the
families of Australian soldiers killed in Afghanistan.
Abbott said the national and state governments would conduct
an urgent review to identify where the system had failed in
order to understand how attacks could be stopped in future.
"We do need to know why the perpetrator of this horrible
outrage got permanent residency. We do need to know how he
could've been on welfare for so many years. We do need to know
what this individual was doing with a gun licence," Abbott told
reporters in Canberra.
"We particularly need to know how someone with such a long
record of violence, such a long record of mental instability,
was out on bail after his involvement in a particularly horrific
crime. And we do need to know why he seems to have fallen off
our security agencies' watch list, back in about 2009."
BAIL QUESTIONED
The justice system in New South Wales, Australia's most
populous state, was also under fire.
"We were concerned this man got bail from the very
beginning," said state Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione.
Police had requested that courts refuse Monis bail but were
not paying special attention to him because his charges were not
linked to political violence and he was not on any watch list,
he said. Abbott also raised concern about the bail system.
Greg Barns, a lawyer and a spokesman for the Australian
Lawyers Alliance, said that lengthy delays between arrests and
cases being heard, along with the presumption of innocence,
meant more people were on bail for longer.
"There aren't enough courts, there aren't enough judges,
there is not enough legal aid. Every sector within the criminal
justice system is underfunded by the government," he said.
Funding for the state's criminal justice system fell 11
percent in 2012/13, according to a government report, while
delays in hearing criminal matters in the state Supreme Court
grew to 6.5 months in 2013 from 1.5 months in 2010, according to
its annual report.
New, tougher bail laws have already been passed in the state
but they will not come into force until late January due to the
need to train police, courts and lawyers.
'OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT"
Police said on Wednesday a man had been charged with making
threatening phone calls to a mosque in western Sydney, one of
the few confirmed reports of what was feared could be a wave of
anti-Muslim sentiment in the wake of the violence.
In 2005, racially charged tension between residents from the
largely white beachside neighbourhood of Cronulla and Muslim
youths from western Sydney degenerated into days of riots
involving thousands of people.
"There has been some issues of hate or bias crime but it's
certainly minimal compared to the outpouring of support,"
Assistant Police Commissioner Michael Fuller told reporters.
U.S. President Barack Obama called Abbott on Tuesday night
to express his condolences and offer assistance if needed, the
White House said.
"The president also praised Australia's rejection of any
violence taken in the name of religion and the fear this
violence seeks to stoke," it added.
On Wednesday, people were still laying flowers and signing
condolence books in Martin Place, a pedestrian mall near the
scene of the cafe siege.
Police also said they would be boosting their presence in
prominent locations such as Sydney Harbour, home to the Opera
House, for the next three weeks as an added precaution.
Iran's Foreign Ministry said it had warned Australia
repeatedly about Monis, who fled Iran, claiming persecution.
Recently introduced Australian legislation has expanded the
intelligence services' ability to access private computer
networks, crack down on the leaking of classified information
and bolster the cooperation of the domestic and foreign
intelligence services.
The government is also introducing controversial data
retention laws, although Abbott said on Tuesday it was unclear
whether the measures, aimed at intercepting communications
between individuals plotting attacks, would have helped to stop
Monis.
Critics of the security laws, which have been touted by
Abbott's conservative government as necessary to prevent attacks
such as the hostage crisis, have seized on the recent failure to
argue against granting more powers.
"There's no control order regime to account for this.
There's no metadata inside an apparently deranged mind," Fairfax
News columnist Waleed Aly wrote.
