* Gunfire and loud bangs heard at scene of siege
* Several more suspected hostages flee
* Police name gunman as Iranian refugee
* Medics seen taking away injured
By Lincoln Feast and Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Dec 16 Australian security forces on
Tuesday stormed the Sydney cafe where several hostages were
being held at gunpoint, in what looked like the dramatic
denouement to a standoff that had dragged on for more than 16
hours.
Heavy gunfire and loud bangs rang out shortly after 2 a.m.
local time (1500 GMT on Monday), and moments earlier at least
six people believed to have been held captive had managed to
flee the scene.
Medics moved in and took away several injured people on
stretchers, but it was not clear whether they included the
gunman who had been named by a police source only minutes
earlier.
He was identified as Man Haron Monis, an Iranian refugee and
self-styled sheikh facing multiple charges of sexual assault.
He was also found guilty in 2012 of sending offensive and
threatening letters to families of eight Australian soldiers
killed in Afghanistan, as a protest against Australia's
involvement in the conflict, according to local media reports.
During the siege, hostages had been forced to display an
Islamic flag, igniting fears of a jihadist attack.
"There's no operational reason for that name to be held back
by us now," said a police source, who declined to be identified,
when asked to confirm reports the hostage taker was Monis.
At least five hostages were released or escaped on Monday,
with terrified cafe workers and customers running into the arms
of paramilitary police.
A further 15 or so hostages were understood to have been
holed up inside the cafe, said Chris Reason, a reporter at
Channel Seven, whose office is opposite the cafe.
HIGH ALERT
Australia, a staunch ally of the United States and its
escalating action against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq,
is on high alert for attacks by home-grown militants returning
from fighting in the Middle East.
News footage showed hostages holding up a black and white
flag displaying the Shahada - a testament to the faith of
Muslims. The flag has been popular among Sunni Islamist militant
groups such as Islamic State and al Qaeda.
The incident forced the evacuation of nearby buildings and
sent shockwaves around a country where many people were turning
their attention to the Christmas holiday following earlier
security scares.
In September, anti-terrorism police said they had thwarted
an imminent threat to behead a random member of the public and
days later, a teenager in the city of Melbourne was shot dead
after attacking two anti-terrorism officers with a knife.
The siege cafe is in Martin Place, a pedestrian strip
popular with workers on a lunch break, which was revealed as a
potential location for the thwarted beheading.
"We're possibly looking at a lone wolf who has sympathies to
global jihad or someone with mental health issues in search of a
cause," said Adam Dolnik, a professor at the University of
Wollongong who has trained Sydney police in hostage
negotiations. "This is all about attention."
In the biggest security operation in Sydney since a bombing
at the Hilton Hotel killed two people in 1978, major banks
closed their offices in the central business district and people
were told to avoid the area.
Muslim leaders urged calm. The Australian National Imams
Council condemned "this criminal act unequivocally" in a joint
statement with the Grand Mufti of Australia.
Concerns about an attack in Australia by Islamists have been
growing for more than a year, with the security agency raising
its national terrorism public alert to "high" in September.
(Additional reporting by Jane Wardell, Matt Siegel, Swati
Pandey, Wayne Cole and Jason Reed; Writing and editing by Mike
Collett-White)