SYDNEY Dec 23 Memorial services for the two
victims of an Australian cafe siege were held on Tuesday as
authorities swept away an expanse of flowers placed for the pair
on a central Sydney avenue.
Lindt Chocolat Cafe manager Tori Johnson and lawyer Katrina
Dawson were killed a week ago at the end of a 16-hour siege by
gunman Man Haron Monis when police stormed the cafe in the
city's central business district. Monis also died.
An official investigation into the final moments of the
siege and the deaths of all three is underway. The cafe in
Martin Place, a pedestrian avenue, is boarded up.
Several of the other 17 hostages attended the funeral
service for 34-year-old Johnson at a church just metres away
from the cafe. New South Wales state Premier Mike Baird and
Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione also joined mourners, who
included Johnson's partner of 14 years.
A quote from philosopher Rumi under a photo of Johnson
graced the cover of the funeral booklet: "Outside the ideas of
wrong-doing and right-doing, there is a field. I will meet you
there."
More than 1,000 people attended a separate memorial service
for 38-year-old Dawson at her alma mater, Sydney University. Her
three children, aged four, six and eight, each chose a song for
the service: "Santa Claus is Coming to Town", "Somewhere over
the Rainbow", and "The Gambler" respectively.
The huge carpet of thousands of bouquets of flowers in
Martin Place was removed early on Tuesday as thunderstorms
threatened to drench the city. The flowers will be crushed into
mulch and scattered at a site to be determined.
Bright red and yellow bouquets from Johnson's service were
placed at a smaller tribute site under a marquee in Martin
Place.
