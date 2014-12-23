(Updates with comment from Abbott, resignation of Labor
politician)
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY Dec 23 Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott said on Tuesday security officials had intercepted a
heightened level of "terrorist chatter" in the aftermath of the
Sydney cafe siege.
As memorial services were held for the two victims of the
16-hour siege a week ago, Abbott warned that the public needed
to remain alert as the country headed into Christmas and New
Year celebrations.
"The national security agencies today indicated that there
has been a heightened level of terrorist chatter in the
aftermath of the Martin Place siege," Abbott told reporters in
Sydney.
Man Haron Monis, a self-styled sheikh, held hostages at
gunpoint at the Lindt Chocolate Cafe in Martin Place, a central
Sydney shopping and office precinct, from mid-morning on Monday
last week.
Two hostages, cafe manager Tori Johnson and lawyer Katrina
Dawson, were killed along with Monis when police stormed the
cafe. An official investigation into the final moments of the
siege and the deaths of all three is underway.
"I'm alerting people to the fact that the terror level
remains high and at this level an attack is likely," Abbott
said.
Police have said they would be boosting their presence at
prominent locations such as Sydney Harbour, home to the Opera
House, over the Christmas period.
Several of the 17 hostages taken by Monis attended the
funeral service for 34-year-old Johnson at a church just metres
away from the cafe. New South Wales (NSW) state Premier Mike
Baird and Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione also joined
mourners, who included Johnson's partner of 14 years.
A quote from philosopher Rumi under a photo of Johnson
graced the cover of the funeral booklet: "Outside the ideas of
wrong-doing and right-doing, there is a field. I will meet you
there."
More than 1,000 people attended a separate memorial service
for 38-year-old Dawson at her alma mater, Sydney University. Her
three children, aged four, six and eight, each chose a song for
the service: "Santa Claus is Coming to Town", "Somewhere over
the Rainbow", and "The Gambler" respectively.
A huge carpet of thousands of bouquets of flowers in Martin
Place was removed early on Tuesday as thunderstorms threatened
to drench the city. The flowers will be crushed into mulch and
scattered at a site to be determined.
Meanwhile, NSW state opposition leader John Robertson
resigned after coming under pressure when it was revealed he
signed a letter to support Monis gaining access to his children
in a dispute with his second wife.
