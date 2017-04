Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott speaks at a joint news conference with his Malaysian counterpart Najib Razak during an official visit in Putrajaya September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

SYDNEY Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said large-scale counter-terrorism raids in Sydney and Brisbane on Thursday followed intelligence that Islamic militants were urging supporters to conduct "demonstration killings" in Australia.

More than 800 personnel were involved in the pre-dawn raids, described as the largest in Australian history, and at least 15 people had been detained, police told an earlier media conference.

