Bus crash kills 44 in Himachal Pradesh after plunge off mountain road
NEW DELHI A bus fell off a mountain road in Himachal Pradesh and plunged into a river on Wednesday, killing 44 people, officials said.
SYDNEY Three people are dead after a hostage drama in a Sydney cafe ended in heavy gunfire as security forces stormed the building, Australian police said on Tuesday.
Local media reports said the hostage-taker was among those killed.
Heavy gunfire and blasts from stun grenades filled the air shortly after 2 a.m. local time (1500 GMT on Monday) at the Lindt cafe in central Sydney, bringing to an end a siege that had lasted more than 16 hours.
A 50-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man had died, New South Wales police said. Two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while a police officer was being treated after being hit in the face with gunshot pellets. A woman was being treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police added.
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI India risks straining public finances and undermining already ailing state banks, economists said, after a $5.6 billion loan write-off for farmers in Uttar Pradesh and moves to do something similar in at least four other states.