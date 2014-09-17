SYDNEY, Sept 18 Hundreds of heavily armed
Australian police raided homes in Sydney and Brisbane before
dawn on Thursday, launching a large-scale "counter-terrorism
operation" just days after the country raised its threat level
to high for the first time.
Australian police said the raids were focused on suburbs in
Sydney's northwest, while local media reported raids were also
taking place in the Queensland city of Brisbane.
Last week, Australia raised its terror threat level to
'high', citing the likelihood of terrorist attacks by Australian
citizens radicalised in Iraq or Syria, despite stressing there
was no knowledge of a specific threat.
Australia, which is due to host the Group of 20 Leaders
Summit in Brisbane in mid-November, is concerned over the number
of its citizens believed to be fighting overseas with Islamist
militant groups.
Up to 160 Australians have either been involved in the
fighting or actively supporting it, officials say, and at least
20 have returned to Australia after fighting in the Middle East.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast, editing by G Crosse)