(Adds details, background)
SYDNEY, Sept 18 Hundreds of heavily armed police
raided homes in Sydney and Brisbane before dawn on Thursday,
launching a large-scale Australian "counter-terrorism operation"
just days after the country raised its national terror threat
level to high for the first time.
Australian police said the raids were focused on a dozen
suburbs in west Sydney, while local media said operations were
also taking place in the Queensland city of Brisbane.
Last week, Australia raised its terror threat level to
'high', citing the likelihood of terrorist attacks by Australian
citizens radicalised in Iraq or Syria, despite stressing there
was no knowledge of a specific threat.
Australia, which is due to host the Group of 20 Leaders
Summit in Brisbane in mid-November, is concerned over the number
of its citizens believed to be fighting overseas with Islamist
militant groups.
Up to 160 Australians have either been involved in the
fighting or actively supporting it, officials said. At least 20
are believed to have returned to Australia and pose a national
security risk, the head of the country's spy agency said when
raising the threat level last week.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott, highlighting the risk of
homegrown militants returning from the Middle East, pledged on
Sunday to send a 600-strong force as as well as strike aircraft
to join a U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State militants in
Iraq.
Police would not comment on the number of arrests that had
been made or the number of security forces involved, but local
media said that with up to 600 officers taking part, the raids
could be Australia's largest ever.
Australia had been at the "medium" alert level since a
four-tier system was introduced in 2003. A "high" alert level is
used when officials believe an attack is likely, while a
"severe" level means they believe an attack is imminent or has
occurred.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast, editing by G Crosse)