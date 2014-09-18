* "Direct exhortations to commit demonstration killings" -
PM
* Hundreds of police raid homes in Sydney, Brisbane
* Raids come days after terror threat level raised to 'high'
* Australia due to host G20 finance ministers this weekend
* Government worried about militants returning from Syria,
Iraq
(Adds comment, detail)
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, Sept 18 Militants connected with radical
group Islamic State were planning to behead a member of the
public in Australia, Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on
Thursday, after hundreds of police raided homes in a sweeping
counter-terrorism operation.
Abbott said there was a "serious risk from a terrorist
attack" days after Australia raised its national terror threat
level to "high" for the first time, citing the likelihood of
attacks by Australians radicalised in Iraq or Syria.
Australia is concerned over the number of its citizens
believed to be fighting overseas with militant groups, including
a suicide bomber who killed three people in Baghdad in July and
two men shown in images on social media holding the severed
heads of Syrian soldiers.
More than 800 police were involved in the pre-dawn security
operation in Sydney and Brisbane, which was described as the
largest in Australian history and resulted in the detention of
15 people, police said.
Abbott told a news conference that members of the radical
group had planned to conduct a public beheading.
"That's the intelligence we received," he said.
Media reported that the plans included snatching a person at
random in Sydney, Australia's largest city, and executing them
on camera draped in the group's black flag.
"The exhortations, quite direct exhortations, were coming
from an Australian who is apparently quite senior in ISIL to
networks of support back in Australia to conduct demonstration
killings here in this country," Abbott said, referring to the
group otherwise known as Islamic State that has seized large
swaths of territory in Syria and Iraq.
Sydney man Omarjan Azari, 22, appeared in court after the
raids. He has been charged with conspiracy to commit a terrorist
act and will remain in custody until a hearing in November,
authorities said.
Prosecutor Michael Allnutt told the court in Sydney that an
attack was being planned that "was clearly designed to shock and
horrify, perhaps terrify" the community, the Sydney Morning
Herald reported.
Azari's lawyer, Steven Boland, did not apply for bail.
Boland told the court the allegation was based on one phone
call, according to media reports. Boland was not available for
comment.
MORE POLICE ON THE STREETS
Police said the raids were focused in western Sydney and the
Queensland state capital of Brisbane, where two men were
arrested on terrorism-related charges last week.
About half of Australia's population of roughly 500,000
Muslims lives in Sydney, with the majority in the western
suburbs where the raids occurred.
New South Wales Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione said he
had ordered more police onto the streets after the raids to
prevent "troublemakers" taking advantage of the tension.
But In western Sydney's Lakemba neighbourhood, which is home
to one of the country's largest Muslim populations, there was
little sign on Thursday of any increased security presence.
Several residents interviewed by Reuters said they had not
heard about the raids and expressed disbelief about the plot.
Osama Farah, a 40-year-old university student, said the
raids were part and parcel of the Australian media's unfair
portrayal of Muslims as fanatics.
"There are idiots everywhere. Jews, Christians, Muslims,
everywhere. They must take things to the extreme because they
are sick in their heart," he said. "But to take this tiny
portion of the population ... it's unfair."
Samier Dandan, president of the Lebanese Muslim Association,
one of the country's most influential Muslim organisations, told
Reuters that the raids had the potential to inflame relations
between the authorities and the community.
"I hope they have very solid facts, because if they don't,
this is going to be the basic platform from which the community
engages with law enforcement moving forward from here," he said.
Treasurer Joe Hockey insisted that the necessary precautions
had been put in place for a G20 leaders summit Australia is set
to host in November, and dismissed concerns the raids could
disrupt a meeting of G20 finance ministers this weekend in the
tropical northern city of Cairns.
DISTRACTING ATTENTION?
Australia had been at the "medium" alert level since a
four-tier system was introduced in 2003. A "high" alert level is
used when officials believe an attack is likely, while a
"severe" level means they believe an attack is imminent or has
occurred.
Abbott, whose conservative Liberal-National coalition has
struggled in the polls since winning elections last year, is
pursuing an increasingly muscular foreign policy that has moved
him closer to the United States on crises like Iraq and Ukraine.
Voter support for the coalition tanked after introducing an
unpopular budget in May, but his tough stance over the shooting
down of a Malaysia Airlines plane in Ukraine in July boosted its
popularity.
Lakemba resident Yussuf Badreddine, 39, told Reuters he
suspected the raids and terror threat level rise were aimed at
distracting attention from welfare cuts in the budget.
"If you see now, nobody talks about the budget. Nobody talks
about the cuts to Medicare. They want to cover up what they've
done? Terrorism," he said.
But Attorney General George Brandis dismissed the suggestion
the government would rather be talking about terrorism.
"Well, I wouldn't rather be talking about this. I would
rather that this not be happening," he told ABC Radio.
Up to 160 Australians have either been involved in fighting
in the Middle East or actively supporting it, officials have
said. At least 20 are believed to have returned to Australia and
pose a security risk, the head of the national spy agency said
last week.
Highlighting the risk of homegrown militants returning from
the Middle East, Abbott pledged on Sunday to send a 600-strong
force as well as strike aircraft to join a U.S.-led coalition
fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq.
(Additional reporting by Lincoln Feast and Thuy Ong; Writing by
Paul Tait; Editing by Dean Yates and Robert Birsel)