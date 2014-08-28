SYDNEY Aug 28 Australian police accidentally
allowed private metadata connected to a criminal investigation
to be posted online, a lawmaker said on Thursday, a potentially
embarrassing gaffe as the conservative government seeks broader
data retention powers.
Australia has raised the alarm about the number of its
citizens believed to be fighting with insurgents in Syria and
Iraq, and requested new security and surveillance powers to
prevent them committing terrorist acts upon returning.
But a proposal made earlier this month by Attorney General
George Brandis requiring telecom firms to retain more
information about users' Internet habits has run into opposition
over concerns about how the data could be used or stored.
Greens Party Senator Scott Ludlam has now again called into
question the ability to handle such responsibilities, revealing
that the Australian Federal Police had failed to correctly
redact documents before providing him with them in 2012.
Those documents, which contained metadata including the
addresses, names and phone numbers of both police officers and
the targets of criminal investigations, were subsequently placed
onto the senator's website, a spokeswoman told Reuters.
They were removed when it was revealed that the documents
had been improperly redacted, she said.
"This is the very agency that is requesting warrantless
access to every Australian citizen's metadata," Ludlam said in a
statement.
Last month Brandis announced sweeping national security
reforms that would make it easier to track Australian citizens
believed to have fought overseas both while they were abroad and
after they returned home.
The reforms were needed to update legislation written in the
1970s, he said, and were in the same spirit as emergency
legislation passed earlier this year in Britain forcing telecoms
firms to retain customer data.
But this is not the first time conservative Prime Minister
Tony Abbott's government has inadvertently published online
potentially damaging information.
In February, the department of immigration published the
identities of almost 10,000 asylum seekers, raising concerns it
could help locate people fleeing persecution and thus place them
in greater danger.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel)