By Rob Taylor
CANBERRA Nov 30 Australia's foreign
minister on Wednesday backed the formation of a security pact
with India and the United States, a tie-up that could fuel
China's worries of being fenced in by wary neighbours.
It is the latest move by Australia to take a bigger role in
the region's security. Earlier this month, it agreed to host a
de facto U.S. base in the north of the country which would
provide military reach into southeast Asia and the South China
Sea, where China has disputes with several other states over
sovereignty.
A new trilateral pact bringing in India into a
U.S.-Australian security tent was worth exploring because "from
little things big things grow", Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd said
in an interview with the Australian Financial Review newspaper.
"The response from the Indian government has really been
quite positive."
It was unclear why Rudd, a Mandarin-speaking Sinophile,
would risk irritating Australia's top trade partner China which
is already nervous that Obama's latest diplomatic push into the
Asia-Pacific is part of broader U.S. policy to encircle it.
But Rudd earlier this month said Australia's security
arrangements with the United States were not "snap-frozen in
time", and while China wanted to see the elimination of U.S.
alliances in East Asia, Australia disagreed.
"We are not going to have our national security policy
dictated by any other external power. That's a sovereign matter
for Australia," he said.
At a briefing in Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokesman Hong Lei did not comment directly on Rudd's comments.
Asked about the proposal, Hong said: "China hopes that
countries in the region will do more to promote regional peace,
stability and development."
In a visit to staunch ally Australia this month, U.S.
President Barack Obama also agreed with his host to explore the
establishment of a joint naval base on Australia's Cocos Islands
in the Indian Ocean. He denied it was aimed at countering a more
assertive China.
But prominent Chinese military commentator, People's
Liberation Army Major General Luo Yuan, said this week that
Washington was clearly trying to fence in Beijing.
"The United States is making much of its 'return to Asia',
has been positioning pieces and forces on China's periphery, and
the intent is very clear -- this is aimed at China, to contain
China," Luo wrote on the website of the People's Daily
newspaper.
China says its defence spending has grown sharply to around
$95 billion, with an aircraft carrier recently launched and a
stealth fighter aircraft unveiled amid renewed Chinese claims to
parts of the Pacific and contested areas of the South China Sea.
Australia has embarked on its own $65 billion defence
modernisation including new assault ships, destroyers and
warplanes, and is already involved in a tripartite economic and
security dialogue with Japan and the United States.
U.S. officials have been particularly pushing Canberra to
commit additionally to construction of a new fleet of 12
powerful missile submarines -- possibly of U.S. design -- in
what would be the country's largest sole defence acquisition.
URANIUM SALES TO INDIA
A four-way security pact proposed by the United States in
2007 which would have drawn Australia, the United States, Japan
and India together disintegrated when Japan and India floated
concerns that it would look like an attempt to encircle China.
The idea of an Australian, Indian and U.S. trilateral
security dialogue -- in part to counter China's rising naval
power -- has been strongly pushed by a trio of influential
strategic think-tanks in all three countries, but has yet to be
formally adopted by any government.
But Rudd told the Australian Financial Review that a looming
weekend vote and expected approval by Australia's ruling Labor
Party to drop a longstanding ban on uranium sales to non-Nuclear
Proliferation Treaty countries like India could help clear the
way for formation of a new pact.
Michael McKinley, a security expert at the Australian
National University, said an India-U.S.-Australia security pact
was obviously directed at China.
"Alliances are always aimed at somebody. You don't have one
just because you feel like regular cocktail parties," he said.
The influential Greens party, which controls the upper house
balance-of-power, said a decision by the government to approve
the sale of uranium to India would breach Canberra's obligations
under a 1985 nuclear-free Pacific treaty.
"The arguments against this appalling back-flip continue to
stack up, while the nuclear stooges offer nothing more than a
fistful of dollars in exchange for indulging in a dangerous and
illegal trade. Australia is better than that," said Greens
Senator Scott Ludlam.
