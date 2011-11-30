CANBERRA Nov 30 Australia's government
backed on Wednesday the idea of a new three-way security pact
bringing fast-rising India together with Australia and the
United States, and said its formation could be smoothed if
Canberra agreed to sell uranium to New Delhi.
Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd, in an interview with the
Australian Financial Review, said a new trilateral pact bringing
in India was worth exploring because "from little things big
things grow".
"The response from the Indian government has really been
quite positive," Rudd told the newspaper.
Australia, a close Washington ally, is already involved in a
tripartite economic and security dialogue with Japan and the
United States, and has embarked on a $65 billion defence
modernisation including new assault ships, submarines and
warplanes.
A four-way security pact proposed by the United States in
2007 which would have drawn Australia, the United States, Japan
and India together disintegrated when Japan and India floated
concerns that it would look like an attempt to encircle China.
But a prominent Chinese military commentator, People's
Liberation Army Major General Luo Yuan, said this week that U.S.
President Barack Obama's recent diplomatic push into the
Asia-Pacific region was clearly an attempt to fence in Beijing.
"The United States is making much of its 'return to Asia',
has been positioning pieces and forces on China's periphery, and
the intent is very clear -- this is aimed at China, to contain
China," Luo wrote on the website of the People's Daily
newspaper.
During Obama's visit to Australia, both allies announced
plans to bolster Washington's military presence in Australia's
Asia-facing north and west with more frequent rotations of U.S.
warships, aircraft and thousands of marines.
Both countries also agreed to explore the establishment of a
new joint Australia-U.S. naval base on the Australian territory
of Cocos Islands, in the Indian Ocean midway between Australia
and Sri Lanka.
The idea of an Australian, Indian and U.S. trilateral
security dialogue -- in part to counter China's rising naval
power -- has been strongly pushed by a trio of influential
strategic think-tanks in all three countries, but has yet to be
formally adopted by any government.
But Rudd told the AFR that a looming weekend vote and
expected approval by Australia's ruling Labor Party to drop a
longstanding ban on uranium sales to non-Nuclear Proliferation
Treaty countries like India could help clear the way for
formation of a new pact.
(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Ed Davies)