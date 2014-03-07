By Byron Kaye
| SYDNEY, March 7
SYDNEY, March 7 Australia's CHAMP Private Equity
said it plans to bypass the local share market to list Shelf
Drilling Ltd, the company it formed 16 months ago to run $1
billion worth of shallow water oil rigs, on the London Stock
Exchange in May.
"We're in the process of moving for a listing of that
business on the London Stock Exchange hopefully in mid-May,"
Nathaniel Childres, CHAMP managing director, told an Asian
Venture Capital Journal conference on Friday.
Dubai-headquartered Shelf, which CHAMP set up in 2012 to buy
38 shallow-water drilling rigs from New York and Zurich-listed
oil driller Transocean Ltd, had already produced "a
very, very strong financial return", Childres said.
Childres did not give a reason for pursuing a listing in the
U.K. instead of Australia and did not say how much Shelf hoped
to raise via an initial public offer.
The planned float comes as private equity firms look to
capitalise on an improvement in the market for initial public
offerings.
"The equity market's definitely very strong at the moment
and that's definitely putting a window around IPOs," Pacific
Equity Partners Managing Director Tony Duthie told the
conference.