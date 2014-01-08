MELBOURNE Jan 9 Three consortia, including
Middle Eastern funds, are bidding for Royal Dutch Shell's
Australian service stations in a A$3 billion ($2.67
billion) auction, the Australian Financial Review reported on
Thursday.
Private equity firm TPG is bidding with Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan and the Kuwait Investment Authority, the newspaper
said.
Macquarie Group is bidding with Thailand's top
energy firm, PTT, while oil trader Vitol is
working with Abu Dhabi Investment Council.
Shell is looking to sell its refinery in Geelong, several
import terminals and 900 branded service stations. A deal could
be signed as early as next week, the newspaper said, citing
sources close to Shell.
The oil giant is being advised by Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.