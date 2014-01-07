SYDNEY Jan 8 Private equity firm TPG is vying for Royal Dutch Shell's refining and retail business in Australia, along with a consortium involving Macquarie Group , the Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported on Wednesday.

The paper said there is speculation that a third party, potentially an Asian energy business, is also in the running to buy Shell's assets, including a refinery, import terminals and a network of 900 branded service stations.

The AFR described the process as being in the final stages.