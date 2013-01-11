SYDNEY Jan 11 Passengers on a flight from
Australia to Papua New Guinea were shocked to look out their
cabin windows to find a huge snake on the wing of the plane.
The three metre-long (9.1 foot) non-poisonous Amethystine
python appeared about an hour into the Qantas flight between
Cairns in northern Queensland and the Papua New Guinean capital
of Port Moresby on Thursday.
"Halfway to Papua New Guinea passengers reported seeing a
snake clinging to the wing," a Qantas spokesman said of the
snake, which is also known as a scrub python and can grow to as
much as 8.5 metres (28 ft) long.
A crew member told Australian media that the initial
reaction when the python's presence was first reported was
"you've got to be kidding".
The slithery stowaway was believed to have crawled onto the
plane from scrubland or mangroves that surround the airport in
tropical Cairns.
Qantas said there was no impact on the safe operation of the
aircraft due to the snake's presence. The Bombardier Q400 was
cleared to resume flying after it landed in Port Moresby.
The snake, unfortunately, was found dead on arrival.
