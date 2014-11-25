Fans hold up Pele masks before the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals between Argentina and Belgium at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/Files

SAO PAULO Three-times World Cup winner Pele was taken to hospital on Monday with an urinary infection, local media have reported, the second time this month he has been admitted for medical treatment.

The 74-year old former Brazil player was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo but officials there released only a brief statement with no details about his condition.

Widely regarded as the finest player to play the game, he had an operation to remove kidney stones earlier this month.

He won three World Cups as a player and was named "Football Player of the Century" by world soccer body FIFA, "Athlete of the Century" by the International Olympic Committee, and a "national treasure" by Brazil's government.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simões, writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)