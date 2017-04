NICOSIA Barcelona forward Lionel Messi set a Champions League scoring record of 72 goals when he struck in the 38th minute of Tuesday's Group F match at APOEL Nicosia.

The Barca and Argentina captain, 27, surpassed the record of 71 he jointly held with former Real and Schalke 04 striker Raul when he put Barcelona 2-0 ahead.

