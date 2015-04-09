SYDNEY, April 9 An investigation by Australia's
Anti-Dumping Commission into solar panel imports from China
found that the domestic industry wasn't significantly hurt by
the purchases, making it likely the probe would be wound up
without any punitive tariffs imposed.
The finding is a blow for Adelaide-based Tindo Solar,
Australia's only solar panel manufacturer, which had sparked the
probe after complaining about being forced to cut prices to
compete with Chinese imports.
Following the year-long investigation, the commission found
that the Australian industry suffered a "negligible" blow to
sales volume, prices, profit and profitability, the regulator
said in a report on Thursday.
Companies have up to 20 days to respond to the report before
the commission can make a final decision on terminating its
investigation or recommending whether or not Australia should
impose an anti-dumping duty and the quantum.
The United States, Europe and Canada have in recent years
imposed tariffs on Chinese solar panel imports, winning the
support of manufacturers but angering China, major domestic
retailers and installers which rely on cheap goods in large
quantities to stay profitable.
Selling goods overseas at a loss to take business from local
suppliers, or "dumping", is legal, according to the World Trade
Organisation but authorities can charge tariffs if an industry
can prove it has been damaged by the practice.
The commission said Tindo's performance was affected by its
own strategy of timing its foray in a downturn and focusing on
the premium end of the market coupled with the fact that Chinese
solar panels were available at significantly below Tindo's
costs, even without dumping.
"The Commission is not satisfied that, in the absence of
dumping, Tindo would be able to reduce its selling prices ... to
the extent required to ensure its prices are competitive," the
report said.
Tindo Managing Director Adrian Ferraretto told Reuters that
he was still evaluating the report and considering his next
step.
"The size of the market when we entered is a lot bigger than
we had estimated in our business plans. I think, people want to
buy Australian-made panels. Operating in a fair market, we'd
definitely have a much bigger market share than what we have
now," he said by phone on Thursday.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)