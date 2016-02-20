SYDNEY Feb 20 A substantial settlement has been
reached in a landmark A$200 million ($143 million) class action
brought against ratings agency Standard & Poor's, according to
the law firm for the local governments, churches and charities
bringing the suit.
London-based law firm Squire Patton Boggs said on Saturday
that the settlement, which is subject to court approval, is
likely to have widespread international ramifications for
similar actions against Standard & Poor's (S&P) due to the
number of products it rates throughout the world.
Financial terms of the settlement were confidential, Squire
Patton Boggs said. Litigation funder IMF Bentham said
it would generate revenue of about A$52 million and a pretax
profit after capitalised overheads of around A$47 million as a
result of the settlement.
The Federal Court lawsuit was brought by 92 Australian
groups who had bought synthetic collateralised debt obligations
issued by Lehman Brothers Australia between 2005 and 2007.
The applicants alleged Standard & Poor's engaged in
misleading and deceptive conduct by assigning AA and AAA credit
ratings to the Lehman Brothers products.
S&P denied the allegations. It could not immediately be
reached for comment on the settlement.
"The outcome of this case has highlighted that organisations
such as Standard & Poor's require transparency and
accountability in the formulation of the credit ratings that
they assign to financial products such as SCDOs," said Amanda
Banton, a partner at Squire Patton Boggs.
Mick Wainwright, the leader of one of the local councils who
took part in the class action, said the confidential settlement
was "a welcome end to the monumental David and Goliath style
action."
Wainwright said the agreement vindicated the lengthy
international pursuit to recover funds.
The Federal Court found three years ago that Lehman Brothers
Australia had engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct,
breached fiduciary duties, breached contracts and acted in
negligence towards plaintiffs.
The finalisation of that matter enabled the launch of the
class action against Standard & Poor's in 2013.
($1 = 1.3990 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Tom Hogue)