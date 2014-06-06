By Swati Pandey
| SYDNEY, June 6
SYDNEY, June 6 Australia's federal court on
Friday dismissed appeals by Standard & Poor's and ABN Amro
after investors successfully sued the ratings
company and the Dutch bank over credit derivatives that lost
almost all their value in the run-up to the 2008 financial
crisis.
S&P and ABN Amro had both appealed after the Federal Court
in November 2012 found the pair "deceived" 12 local government
councils that bought ABN Amro credit derivatives, saying they
should never have been given triple-A ratings by S&P.
The case was the first time a rating agency had faced trial
anywhere in the world over the complex financial products widely
cited as one of the factors that triggered the crisis. In the
original ruling, the 12 councils in New South Wales state were
awarded a total of about A$30 million for losses and damages.
"We are disappointed with this ruling," S&P said in a
statement to Reuters, without specifying whether it will appeal
again. "We continue to believe that it is bad policy to enforce
a legal duty against a party like S&P, which has no relationship
with investors who use rating opinions, yet impose no
responsibility on those investors to conduct their own due
diligence."
Calls and an email to ABN Amro out of normal business hours
went unanswered. The bank was one of a number of Dutch lenders
that were nationalised as part of a government bailout in the
2008 crisis.
In a separate case, a second Australian class action lawsuit
against S&P was filed in April last year. Last
December European institutional investors also sued Royal Bank
of Scotland and S&P in Amsterdam for damages of up to
$250 million suffered on sophisticated financial products.
On Friday, judges reviewing the appeals ruled that S&P and
Amsterdam-based ABN Amro had misled the local councils that
bought triple A-rated notes created by the bank called "constant
proportion debt obligations".
"S&P's rating of the Rembrandt notes was unreasonable,
unjustified and misleading and ABN Amro knew that to be so," the
judges said on Friday in a 513-page ruling.
The councils were assured by the Australian Local Government
Financial Services, an investment manager which sold the
so-called "Rembrandt" notes arranged by ABN Amro in late 2006,
that they had a less than 1 percent chance of defaulting. Within
six months, they had done just that and the councils lost A$16
million ($14.89 million), or 90 percent of the funds they had
invested.
($1 = 1.0743 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)