The Charm of the Narrow Gauge 1900)
By Jason Reed
BELGRAVE, Australia Nov 2 While the discovery
of steam power 200 years ago drove the industrial revolution,
the world long ago shunted most steam trains onto the sidings of
history.
But in one small corner of rural Australia, the sights,
sounds and smells of the industrial revolution remain very
much alive. In the picturesque Dandenong Ranges on the eastern
outskirts of Melbourne, "Puffing Billy" is Australia's last
full-time steam engine railway.
"I grew up at the end of the steam era, I've been around the
engines all my life," Puffing Billy driver Steve Holmes recently
told Reuters in the locomotive shed at Belgrave. "We're not only
just preserving the equipment, we're preserving the skills and
hopefully the traditions of the Victorian railways as well. If
it's not done, it all gets lost.'
The short railway - just 18 miles (29 km) long and built in
16 months during the 1890s - boasted Victoria's tightest railway
curve and a maximum speed of a mere 15 mph (24 kph).
Its quaint, almost toy-like nature would also prove its
downfall. The need to transfer the crops and timber it carried
onto larger, broad gauge trains made it financially untenable.
Despite those losses and the rise of motor vehicles in the
first half of the 20th century, Puffing Billy always enjoyed a
loyal following with daytrippers, honeymooners and weekenders -
until a large landslide covered the tracks and closed down
operations in 1953.
During a decade of decay and disrepair, public pressure to
reopen the railway as a tourist endeavour built. In 1962, the
railway was reborn, using mostly volunteer labour. More than
250,000 people a year now visit the railway.
Holmes sees his work as paying homage to his late father
Norm, a railway guard who introduced him and his brothers
to the charms of the rails.
Holmes' own son Murray is now employed full-time maintaining
and rebuilding carriages in the workshop and Murray, like his
elder brother Keith, are both volunteer locomotive fireman on
the railway.
"I've got to be still driving at age 72 so that my eldest
grandson Anthony can be a qualified fireman so he can fire for
me," Holmes said.
EARLY START
The day starts before sunrise, with just one lit match
bringing the 102-year-old locomotive 12A slowly to life,
building a fire with expert care that takes about four hours and
will eventually reach interior temperatures of more than 1,000
Celsius (more than 1,800 Fahrenheit).
Sipping a cup of tea kept hot sitting on the firebox hob,
Holmes and 70 year old fireman Barry Rogers get the all-clear
and the 10 a.m. train packed with tourists rolls out of Belgrave
station.
Over the beat of the exhaust and the steam pressure safety
valve popping off, Holmes speaks directly to the engine in
lively conversation. "You talk to the engines but sometimes you
can't print some of the things we say to them."
Rogers is stoking more coal into the fire and feeding water
into the boiler to maintain the steam pressure just at the sweet
spot. He has it down to a science as the steam safety valve pops
off right at the base of the next climb, signalling to Holmes
that he has the maximum pressure available to attack the hill.
Chugging through quaint Victorian whistle stops such as
Emerald and Lakeside and Cockatoo, the shrill whistle and
1-2-3-4, 1-2-3-4 beat of the little loco bounces off the
hillsides and for just a few moments the modern world pauses.
Holmes is involved with others in a push to restore the
railway's oldest locomotive 3A, languishing in the railway's
workshop. "After all, the greybeards that want to see her
running are not getting any younger."
