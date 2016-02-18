* Moves may help shore up Arrium, Bluescope products
* Some 80 pct of cases under investigation are steel,
aluminium
* Anti-dumping commission to give advice by April 4
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, Feb 18 Australia has asked its
anti-dumping regulator to fast track advice on whether swelling
shipments of steel and aluminium from some Asian countries,
including China, have unfairly hurt local businesses, industry
minister Christopher Pyne said.
China is the world's top manufacturer and consumer of steel
and aluminium, but a huge overcapacity means more of these
commodities are being shipped out of the country and sold,
according to other producing nations, at unfairly low prices.
"We believe in free trade, but we also believe in fair
trade. And the rules and the laws are in place around
anti-dumping to protect Australian businesses from being injured
when they are being dumped upon from overseas," said Pyne.
"I'm quite prepared to ... flex that muscle when it is
necessary to do so to protect Australian business," Pyne said at
a media briefing on Thursday.
Australia's anti-dumping commission will advise by April 4
on cases including whether Chinese steel, and Taiwanese or South
Korean aluminium products may have received subsidies, or
unfairly altered their product mix to dodge duties, he said.
Some 80 percent of the commission's investigations involve
aluminium and steel, he added.
Recently, European Union regulators opened three
anti-dumping probes into Chinese steel products and imposed new
duties on imports.
China has, however, said that claims it was dumping steel in
Europe should be put to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and
that it was willing to discuss with WTO members "to create a
fair, just and predictable international market environment".
Last year, major aluminium producer Rusal raised
China's swelling exports with the Australian government, while
U.S aluminium makers also lobbied regulators over subsidised
Chinese imports.
Minister Pyne said in Australia, "where the anti-dumping
commission (ADC) has investigated and found injury to Australian
business, we have applied duties".
The government has applied 41 measures on imports of certain
steel products, from countries such as China, Korea and Taiwan,
some of which are also produced by Australia's Arrium
and Bluescope Steel, he said.
Arrium, which posted a half-year loss this week, has told
the ADC that unfair trade from dumped Chinese steel reinforcing
bar and steel rod in coil was hurting its business. Arrium
shares fell 45.8 percent on Thursday.
"The ADC is one of the toughest commissions for anti-dumping
in the world, we have some of the toughest laws. We have been
accused in the past of being slow, but ... we've taken the
necessary actions to make sure that we can quickly work to
protect Australian business."
