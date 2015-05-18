SYDNEY May 18 Australian mid-tier stock broking
firm BBY has been placed under voluntary administration, newly
appointed administrator KPMG said on Monday.
Sydney-based BBY was in final negotiations to secure
funding worth A$2.5 million to A$3 million ($2 million to $2.4
million) from AIMS Financial Group and another backer but the
deal fell through, the Australian Financial Review said.
"I regret to inform staff that despite exhaustive efforts by
the BBY board to secure investors to inject additional capital
into BBY we have been unsuccessful," BBY Executive Chairman
Glenn Rosewall said in a note to staff cited by the newspaper.
KMPG said in statement it was taking urgent steps to assess
BBY's options and safeguard the positions of clients.
Established in 1987, BBY employs about 200 staff and has
over A$2 billion under administration, according to its website.
It has a monthly turnover of A$2.4 billion in ASX equities.
Earlier this month, BBY exited its options trading business
citing gyrations in the market and the pressure on advisors to
ensure clients' exposures are properly collateralised. In
February, BBY's board discontinued BBY Online Trader as part of
a review of its risk returns and margins.
A voluntary administrator is usually appointed when a
company's directors believe the company is insolvent or is
likely to become insolvent, and is responsible for resolving the
company's future.
($1= 1.2478 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)