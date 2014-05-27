UPDATE 6-British PM May calls for early election to strengthen Brexit hand
* Scottish first minister says vote a "miscalculation" (Adds business lobby comment, Tusk)
(Repeats story to fix formating; no change to text)
SYDNEY May 28 Australian property group Stockland Corp Ltd said on Wednesday it was increasing its takeover offer for smaller rival Australand to A$2.52 billion ($2.33 billion).
Stockland's revised all-scrip offer came a month after Australand rejected its A$1.95 billion offer as undervalued. ($1 = 1.0815 Australian Dollars) (Reporting By Byron Kaye; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Scottish first minister says vote a "miscalculation" (Adds business lobby comment, Tusk)
* Firsthand Technology Value Fund discloses preliminary NAV of $20.03 per share as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: