* New Stockland offer values Australand at A$2.5 bln
* Takeover would make country's biggest residential property
firm
* Australand considering offer
SYDNEY, May 28 Australia's No. 2 property group
Stockland Corp Ltd on Wednesday upped its offer for
Australand Property Group to A$2.02 billion ($1.87
billion), a month after threatening to walk away if the target
rejected its original bid.
The revised takeover would value Australand at A$2.5 billion
and would create Australia's largest residential business at a
time of record low interest rates and booming house prices in
key markets such as Sydney.
Stockland, which already owns 19.9 percent of Australand,
increased its offer for the rest of Australand by 3.6 percent to
A$4.35 per share from A$4.20 per share.
Australand shares closed at A$4.26 on Tuesday.
Australand has been seen as a takeover target since
Singapore's CapitaLand Ltd announced plans to sell
what was a 59 percent stake in early 2013, while Stockland was
seen as a likely buyer in its quest to become one of Australia's
biggest property companies.
A month ago, Australand rejected Stockland's original bid as
undervalued and said it would refuse Stockland access to due
diligence.
In a quarterly briefing days later, Stockland managing
director and chief executive Mark Steinert indicated he may walk
away from Australand, saying "if price expectations are too high
we are quite prepared to sell down our holding and realise a
profit".
Steinert said in a statement on Wednesday that Stockland
made the revised final offer after "dialogue" with Australand.
He called however for the Australand board to "engage with
us, provide targeted due diligence and ultimately allow us to
put this proposal to Australand security holders".
Joining the companies would create a five percent increase
in annual earnings, he added.
In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange,
Australand said it had not formed a view on the revised offer.
