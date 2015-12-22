(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Dec 22 Australian shares nudged up 0.1
percent on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in industrials and
healthcare stocks.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose to 5,116.7 at the close
of trade in the fifth consecutive session of gains. The
benchmark has rallied nearly 2 percent since touching a two-year
trough last week.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rallied 0.4
percent or 27.15 points to finish the session at 6,147.970,
within striking distance of a record high of 6,162.97 touched
earlier this month.
(Editing by Sam Holmes)