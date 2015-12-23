(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Dec 23 Australian shares rose for a
sixth straight session on Wednesday, adding 0.5 percent in thin
pre-holiday trade, helped by gains in resources, energy and
banking counters.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 25.11 points to 5,141.80
at the close.
The index has not had a "Santa Claus rally", continuing its
negative run from November. It is down 0.4 percent in December,
a far cry from gains of 0.6-3.2 percent for the month in the
past three years.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 0.8
percent or 47.37 points to a record close of 6,195.34. During
the day, it touched an all-time high of 6,212.34.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Borsuk)