SYDNEY Dec 24 Australian shares rose 1.3 percent in a shortened Christmas Eve session on Thursday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 65.8 points to 5,207.6 at the close of trade, its seventh straight day of gains and its longest winning streak since late January. It added 0.5 percent on Wednesday.

Most analysts expect the market to continue the positive trend into the New Year.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent or 30.2 points to finish the session at a record high of 6,225.5. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Sam Holmes)