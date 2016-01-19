BRIEF-Dream Unlimited's interest in Dream Office REIT deemed to have increased
* Dream Unlimited Corp's interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust deemed to have increased
SYDNEY Jan 19 Australian shares jumped nearly 1 percent on Tuesday, led by gains in financials and healthcare stocks, as a slew of Chinese data offered no nasty surprises.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.9 percent, or 44.4 points, to 4,903.1 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.37 percent, or 22.77 points, to finish the session at 6,124.21. (Reporting by Matt Siegel, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Westpac Banking Corporation's (WBC, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2017-C1 EUR1 billion and 2017-C2 EUR500 million fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds ratings of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. This brings the total outstanding issuance of covered bonds under the programme to AUD24.85 billion. Series 2017-C1 is due in May 2024, while Series 2017-C2 is due in May 2032. Both the bonds benefit from a 1