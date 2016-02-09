BRIEF-Export Development Bank Of Egypt nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit after tax EGP 381.3 million versus EGP 302.1 million year ago
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Feb 9 Australian shares fell to a 2 1/2-year low on Tuesday, joining a slump in global markets as sliding oil prices weighed on energy stocks and concerns about the health of banks reignited worries over global growth.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 143.3 points, or 2.9 percent, to close at 4,832.1, its biggest percentage decline since Sept. 29 and its lowest finish since July 2013. The benchmark is now down 8.7 percent so far this year.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 82.5 points, or 1.3 percent, to finish the session at 6,071.3, its lowest finish since Dec. 15. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Nine-month consol net profit after tax EGP 381.3 million versus EGP 302.1 million year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Visegrad Countries and European Union Membership https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897917 PARIS/LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that European Union (EU) membership has been a strong support for the sovereign ratings of the four Visegrad countries (V4). A deterioration in the relationship between the V4 and the EU could lead to negative pressures on the ratings in the medium to