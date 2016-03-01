(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, March 1 Australian shares ended up 0.9
percent on Tuesday, led by gains in banks and resources stocks
after disappointing Chinese manufacturing data stoked hopes that
Beijing would take further steps to boost growth.
The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 41.37 points to
4,922.3 at the close of trade. The "Big Four" banks soared with
ANZ Banking Group and Westpac Banking Corp
adding 3 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index also inched
higher, closing up 0.8 percent, or 50.03 points, at 6,280.90.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anand Basu)