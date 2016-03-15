(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 15 Australian shares slipped 1.4 percent on Tuesday led by broad-based losses across sectors led by resources stocks while New Zealand's benchmark index hit a record high.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 74.06 points to 5,111.40 points at the close of trade, moving away from a 10-week peak touched on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index scaled a new high of 6,607.86 points on Tuesday before ending up 0.2 percent at 6,577.82. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)