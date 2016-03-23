BRIEF-Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria Q1 net loss widens to EUR 0.4 mln
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 TOTAL REVENUE 1.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.3 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, March 23 Australian shares declined on Wednesday as weakness in miners and financials dragged on the broader market, while New Zealand stocks edged closer to all-time highs.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 24.3 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,142.3 at the close of trade. The benchmark has been clawing back its losses after its worst start to a calendar year in decades but is still down 3 percent this year.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 4.6 points, or 0.1 percent, to finish the session at 6,668.9, its fourth record close in a row. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 TOTAL REVENUE 1.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.3 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 0 ZLOTYS VERSUS 740,001 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO