(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, March 30 Australian shares ended up 0.1 percent on Wednesday, having earlier plumbed a one-month low, but recaptured the 5000-point marker as sentiment steadied following comments by the Federal Reserve chair.

Appetite revived for global riskier assets after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled a slower pace of rate increases this year, potentially keeping the cost of capital cheaper for longer.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose to 5010.3 points at the close of trade having earlier hit the weakest since March 2 at 4,989.90.

The benchmark had dropped 1.7 percent on Tuesday when markets reopened after a long holiday weekend, but is on track to finish March ahead after two months of declines.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed by 0.6 percent or 37.8 points to finish the session at 6714.16, a record high. NZ shares have hit records nearly every day in March as record low interest rates lured investors away from bank deposits and toward higher yielding stocks. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Eric Meijer)