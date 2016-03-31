(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, March 31 Australian shares recorded
their worst first-quarter in eight years as a 1.5 percent rally
on Thursday failed to make up for weeks of heavy selling, while
New Zealand stocks finished the three month period at an all
time high.
The S&P/ASX 200 index to rose 72.5 points to 5,082.8
by the close of trade, its biggest percentage gain in a month.
But the index lost 4.0 percent in the January-March period, its
worst first-quarter result since 2008.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 38.3
points, or 0.6 percent, to finish at a record close of 6,752.4.
For the quarter, the New Zealand benchmark rose 6.8 percent.
