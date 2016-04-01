(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, April 1 Australian shares ended lower on
Friday, weighed down by sell-offs in the major banks.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 1.64 percent, or
83.385 points, to close at 4999.400.
The Big Four Australian banks were a major drag on the
index, led by a 2.6 percent fall in Commonwealth Bank of
Australia and a 2.1 percent drop in National Bank of
Australia.
The close put the ASX down 1.5 percent for the week, the
second negative week in a row.
Bucking the negative trend were the global miners after
China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded in March
for the first time in nine months. (Full Story)
"That seems to be driving some buying into the material
space," said Angus Nicholson, market analyst at IG in Melbourne.
BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto both ended
modestly higher, also helped by firmer copper prices.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed
0.658 percent or 44.400 points lower to finish the session at
6708.020.
