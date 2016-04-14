(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 14 Australian shares advanced for a third straight session on Thursday as a rapid rise in key commodities such as iron ore and a strong finish on Wall Street helped calm recent jitters.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 1.3 percent, or 63.95 points, higher at 5,118.6. That brought gains in the past three sessions to 3.8 percent and took the index to its highest since March 24.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7 percent or 45.90 points to 6,823.8 on Thursday, notching up yet another record finish.