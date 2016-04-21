(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 21 Australian shares hit their highest close in three-and-a-half months on Thursday as surging prices for oil and iron ore lifted major mining and energy companies, while New Zealand shares edged up to a fresh record.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 56.7 points, or 1.1 percent, to 5,272.7 at the close of trade, its third day of gains in a row.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 4.8 points, or 0.1 percent, to finish the session at 6,906.1, a new all-time peak. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)